Threat Temporarily Shuts Down AMC Movie Theater In Baltimore County; No Threat To Public: PD

Officers were called at around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 15 to the AMC Theaters location in the 8100 block of Honeygo Boulevard in White Marsh, where there was a reported threat made targeting the theater.

The theater was temporarily closed for several hours while crews investigated the threat and ultimately determined that it was unfounded.

No details about the nature of the threat has been released by the police.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, investigators gave the "all clear" and business slowly got back to normal.

There was no threat to the public, investigators noted.

