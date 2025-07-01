Thousands Lose Power In Baltimore As Violent Storms Slam Region

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1, Baltimore Gas & Electric was reporting nearly 300 active outages that were impacting 7,815 of their 1.34 million customers across the state.

Severe thunderstorm and flood warnings were issued by the National Weather Service across parts of Maryland was the area braced for the latest round of wicked weather.

According to BGE, these counties were most impacted by the storms:

Baltimore City: 5,071 customers affected;

Baltimore: 1,911;

Anne Arundel: 473;

Howard: 138;

Harford: 111;

Montgomery: 64;

Carroll: 24;

Prince George's: 23.

Pepco was also reporting 86 outages impacting 2,700 customers.

The storm warnings are in effect until 9 p.m. on Tuesday night. No estimated time of restoration has been provided by BGE.

