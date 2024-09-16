Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars Raised In Hours For Family Of Towson Coach Shot During Robbery

Detectives were called before noon on Sept. 13, to the 400 block of Dunkirk Road in Towson, where they found the 50-year-old McKenzie suffering from a gunshot wound after being assaulted during the botched robbery.

He suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation of critical injuries.

There has been an overwhelming outpouring of support for McKenzie and his loved ones following the shooting, as the community rallies around the popular coach, mentor, and father.

"To know Mark McKenzie and Laura Stephens McKenzie is to love them. They need our support now more than ever," one friend posted while sharing a fundraiser on behalf of the family. "Midday Friday, behind his own home in the Towson area, Mark was shot in an attempted robbery.

"This senseless act of violence is incomprehensible. He is still fighting and beyond prayers, any show of support will help their family with the long road ahead."

McKenzie survived the initial shooting, though his road to recovery is expected to be a long one, with multiple surgeries and rehab in the foreseeable future.

"Mark has been a long time member of the Towson United family, and one of the best coaches, mentors, fathers, husband and friends you’ll ever meet," Towson United Boys Soccer posted on Facebook.

"The outpouring of support from this community has been incredible and it is apparent that so many people want to help the Mckenzie family."

In 24 hours since a GoFundMe campaign was started on the family's behalf, more than 700 donations have poured in, with nearly $75,000 raised with more and more cash continuing to flow in by the hour.

"Their house is overflowing with food so we thought it made sense to channel direct donations to them so they can use the funds for whatever they need during this difficult time," organizers wrote. "Please keep Mark, Laura, Aislinn, Ryan and Finn and their extended family in your prayers."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

