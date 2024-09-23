Ten Arrested As Drug Trafficking Operation Broken Up During Bust In Baltimore: State's Attorney

The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office announced on Monday that nearly a dozen people have been arrested, and a host of drugs and cache of weapons were seized by investigators who have been "terrorizing the community."

Those indicted include:

Davon Butler;

Taquan Lee;

George Lee;

Tykala Donaldson;

Romiyo Testaye;

Jason Williams;

Gerard Anderson;

Louis Brown;

Terrell Cloude;

Shamika Watson.

"This investigation secured the indictments of 10 individuals terrorizing the surrounding community and jeopardizing the safety and well-being of countless families," State's Attorney Ivan Bates stated.

"The takedown results from a coordinated effort between our office, law enforcement, city government, and community members, all committed to removing dangerous drugs and criminals from our streets.

The probe was launched in February, when investigators were tasked with conducting an investigation in the 4200 block of Nicholas Avenue on the border between the Eastern and Northeastern districts of Baltimore.

That investigation focused on the areas of the 4200 block of Nicholas Avenue, the 4200 block of Sheldon Avenue, and the 4300 block of Belair Road due to recent violence in the area and the open-air drug market operating in the community.

"We know that drug trafficking and illegal firearms are closely associated with acts of violence," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott added. "We have been clear from the beginning that anyone, like the 10 individuals included in this indictment, who violates the strategy’s mandate to put down the guns and cease activities associated with violence will face the consequences."

Eight search and seizure warrants were executed on locations used by the operation to facilitate their unlawful drug distribution, investigators said.

One of the locations was the Royal Tobacco & Grocery store located on Belair Road, where Testaye was the store clerk and lived in an apartment above the business.

In addition to the store on Belair Road, the following locations were also searched:

3802 Monterey Ave;

1110 N. Luzerne Ave;

4224 Sheldon Ave;

4335 Sheldon Ave;

4235 Sheldon Ave;

4209 Sheldon Ave.

The seizures resulted in the recovery of nine guns, including an AR-style rifle, an extended magazine, a large amount of ammunition, 200 grams of heroin/fentanyl, and 120 grams of cocaine.

"This case exemplifies the strong collaboration among our law enforcement partners in tackling illegal drug distribution & firearm possession,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement.

“I want to express my gratitude to the dedicated men and women of the (Baltimore Police Department), Group Violence Enforcement Team, and everyone involved in the Group Violence Reduction Strategy.

"Together, we are making Baltimore safer and achieving historic reductions in violence."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.