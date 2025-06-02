Teens Packing Rifles, Handguns, Pills, Ammo Charged As Adults In Baltimore, Police Say

A group of teens is behind bars after Baltimore Police recovered multiple weapons, extended magazines, ammunition, and suspected drugs during a bust in the 800 block of North Curley Avenue, officials announced.

The arrests were reported on Sunday, June 1, around 6 p.m., when Southeast District Action Team Members were investigating individuals believed to be involved in drug deals, police said.

With an assist from patrol officers and a department helicopter, police moved in — and after a brief foot pursuit, four teens between the ages of 16 and 19 were taken into custody.

All four were charged as adults and transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, police said.

Among the items recovered:

Five firearms;

An auto sear (a device that converts a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic one);

Three extended magazines;

Multiple rounds of ammunition;

Suspected CDS/narcotics, along with pills, scales, and baggies.

Photos released by police show handguns, rifles, ammunition, and drug packaging materials spread across a collection table.

This investigation remains ongoing.

