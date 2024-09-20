Teen Charged With Making Online, Phone Threats Targeting Baltimore County High School: Police

On Friday afternoon, the department announced that a 15-year-old has been charged following a brief investigation into threats that were made early on Sept. 20 and were spread across social media platforms.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning, officers launched an investigation into the posts, as well as additional phone threats that were reportedly called in to Lansdowne High School.

Investigators were able to identify the person making the unfounded threats, and a 15-year-old high school student was taken into custody and charged with disruption to school activities and threat on school/staff/student.

"The Department wants to remind everyone of the seriousness of making bogus threats and the disruption they create," a spokesperson for the agency said.

"In addition, each threat will be taken seriously by the Baltimore County Police Department. There are consequences for those who engage in this activity."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.