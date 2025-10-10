Teen Busted With Gun After Bolting From Staff At Parkville High School, Police Say

The 16-year-old will be charged as an adult after an incident at Parkville High School on Friday morning, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Officers were called around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 to the Putty Hill Avenue building after a student ran from administrators who were attempting to search his backpack.

Police say that as the student left the building, he was spotted with “what appeared to be a handgun,” and a school resource officer immediately took him into custody.

An unloaded handgun was later recovered after it was discarded by the teen.

The student is charged with a weapons violation. No additional details were released by police late on Friday afternoon.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.