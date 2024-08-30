Suspect Charged With Murder, Arson For Towson Apartment Fire That Killed Father Of Three

Baltimore resident Dana Delmar Hunt, 43, has been charged with murder and arson in connection to the house fire on Monday, Aug. 26 on Greenway Road in Towson that resulted in 43-year-old Lorenzo Rene Trejo Coreas' death.

Crews from the Baltimore County Fire Department were called shortly after midnight on the morning of the fire, where they were met by flames coming from the second floor of the building.

While battling the blaze, they found Trejo upstairs.

He was rescued and removed through a window, where paramedics began treated him and rushed him to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead on Monday morning.

His wife and three children were also evaluated and treated for injuries following the fire.

