Suspect Arrested For Fatal Double Shooting Near Parkville School, Police Say

A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged for a double shooting near a Baltimore County elementary school that left one dead and one hospitalized, police say.

Romy Bogier was shot near the White Oak School in Parkville

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Facebook via Romy Bogier
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Peter Clark has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Romy Bogier, 43, in the area of the White Oak School in Parkville.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, at around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, officers from the Towson Precinct were called to the 8400 block of Leefield Road, where they found Bogier with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that a second man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, the department announced that Clark had been identified as the shooting suspect. 

The shooting remains under investigation.

