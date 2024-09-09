Suspect Arrested For Fatal Double Shooting Near Parkville School, Police Say

Peter Clark has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Romy Bogier, 43, in the area of the White Oak School in Parkville.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, at around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, officers from the Towson Precinct were called to the 8400 block of Leefield Road, where they found Bogier with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that a second man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, the department announced that Clark had been identified as the shooting suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

