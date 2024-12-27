Suspect Arrested After Hazardous Materials Found In Baltimore County Vehicle (Developing)

Officers were called to the 5300 block of Campbell Boulevard around 10:45 a.m. on Friday morning after receiving reports of suspicious activity in White Marsh.

Upon arrival, they found a vehicle containing unknown materials, according to authorities.

The Hazardous Devices Team responded to assess the situation and confirmed the materials were pyrotechnic in nature. For safety, team members conducted three controlled disposals at the scene, police said.

One suspect is in custody as the investigation continues, with charges pending, officials said.

