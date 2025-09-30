Fair 75°

Susan Cope Identified As Woman Found Dead In Baltimore Check

Detectives are probing a suspicious death in Maryland after a 59-year-old woman was found dead inside her home, police said.

English Run Circle in Baltimore County

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Officers were called at around 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 29 to the unit block of English Run Circle in Sparks Glencoe for a welfare check, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Inside, they discovered the body of Susan Cope, 59.

Homicide detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death, authorities announced.

Officials are urging anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

Detectives said tips can be directed to 410-887-4636. Information may also be provided through the Baltimore County iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

The case remains active and ongoing.

