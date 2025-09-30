Officers were called at around 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 29 to the unit block of English Run Circle in Sparks Glencoe for a welfare check, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Inside, they discovered the body of Susan Cope, 59.

Homicide detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death, authorities announced.

Officials are urging anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

Detectives said tips can be directed to 410-887-4636. Information may also be provided through the Baltimore County iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

The case remains active and ongoing.

