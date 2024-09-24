Surprise Celebrity Cameo Lands White Marsh Lottery Player 'Who Seldom Plays' $50K Powerball Win

Earlier this month - a Baltimore man who says he seldom plays the Lottery - walked away with a $50,000 check after having a fortuitous dream that saw him visited by a celebrity who advised he pick up a Powerball ticket.

It was a heck of a dream.

The winner said that an anonymous actor - can't risk sharing the good fortune - visited the Baltimore man while he was asleep and instructed him to pick up the Powerball ticket, though the instructions from the star were vague.

No drawing date was specified by the actor, and no numbers were given for the grandfather of three; however, he was undeterred, and on his way to work in the entertainment industry, he stopped at White Marsh Plaza Liquors on Honeygo Boulevard, picking up a single $8 quick-pick Powerball ticket, which he stashed in a drawer.

“I didn’t know what numbers to pick,” the Baltimore man said, and hoped he was making the right choice in letting the terminal pick his numbers.

The following day, he was at work and saw the winning numbers but couldn’t check his ticket.

He told officials that he then told himself that he would check tomorrow ... then the next day ... then the day after that ... until he and his wife checked the ticket using the Maryland Lottery app, which showed the massive Powerball prize, which the couple could not believe.

Their good fortune was confirmed by a local retailer.

With their big win, the pair says that they plan to purchase a new home in 2025, though the anonymous winner plans to get the win a secret from everyone besides his sister, who accompanied him at Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore to claim the $50,000 prize.

