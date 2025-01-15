Stabbing Suspect Surrenders, Confesses To 2014 Cold Case Baltimore Murders: Police

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, Barnett, 45, requested to speak with detectives and admitted to fatally stabbing two people—41-year-old Terrill Lehman and 46-year-old Charles Webster—inside a home in the 1600 block of Ralworth Road in late November 2014, according to police.

The pair had been reported missing by loved ones in December 2014, and despite extensive searches at the time, their remains were never located.

Following his confession, detectives from the Baltimore Police Department transported the Dundalk resident to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with multiple counts of first- and second-degree murder.

Police have not disclosed any details about the motive, and the investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue efforts to locate the victims' remains.

This latest development could finally bring answers to families who have been waiting over a decade for closure.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.