Massive Multi-Alarm Fire Causes Chaos For Orioles' Fans Traveling In Downtown Baltimore

With the Orioles nursing a comfortable lead atop the AL Wild Card chase, fans are expected to be slammed by traffic downtown near Camden Yards as first responders contend with a massive, multi-alarm fire that broke out on Sunday morning in the area of South Lombard Street and South Eutaw Street.

The fire was "largely contained" at around 11 a.m. on Sept. 22, but there was still "a highly active scene that was largely contained," leading to traffic and movement downtown delayed ahead of the O's game.

It also caused wild detours and disrupted train service for some fans and travelers.

No injuries were initially reported among more than 200 firefighters who were deployed to the scene of the fire. A total of five commercial buildings and an apartment were all impacted by the blaze.

Officials said that it is unclear if any buildings or residences were total losses, but the damage was described as being "significant."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews were expected to remain at the scene for several hours as they continue to investigate the massive blaze.

