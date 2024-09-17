Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder 15 Months After 22-Year-Old Gunned Down In Baltimore: PD

City resident Lamont Johnson, 36, who was already behind bars on other offenses is now facing new charges in connection to the fatal shooting of Tiwan Wilson in August 2023.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called at around 5:30 p.m. on Aug.4, 2023, to the 300 block of South Calhoun Street, to investigate reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival in the area, officers found Wilson sitting inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by staff.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, investigators announced that Johnson has been arrested and officially charged with first-degree murder.

According to the department, Johnson was already being held at the Central Booking Intake Facility on unrelated weapon and drug charges following a separate arrest on Saturday, Sept. 14 in the 1900 block of Poplar Grove.

Johnson is being held without bail.

