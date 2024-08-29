Overcast 82°

Severe Thunderstorms May Bring Ping Pong-Sized Hail, 70 MPH Wind Gusts To DMV Region

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of the DMV region as wicked weather is expected to roll through the region, forecasters are cautioning.

The Severe Weather Outlook on Thursday, Aug. 29.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
The Severe Weather Map for the US on Aug. 29.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Following a sweltering day, the National Weather Service is advising that parts of DC, Maryland, and Virginia may be subject to storms that may bring whipping winds approaching 70 mph and ping pong-sized hail to some areas.

The Watch has been issued throughout the region through 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Flood Watches have also been issued for portions of the region on Thursday.

Following Thursday's storms, Accuweather forecasters say that temperatures will begin to drop during the Labor Day Weekend, with rain expected and possible thunderstorms lasting through Monday, when sunny skies are expected.

