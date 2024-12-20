Second Chance, First Class: Ravens Fans Get VIP Treatment In NYC Following Big Lottery Win

The lucky winners - Raymond and Debbie Jones from Salisbury, Lenny and Darlene Brown from Woodstock, and Juan Garcia and his daughter Melanie from Riverdale - traveled with the team to the Big Apple to take on the New York Giants over the weekend, where they were treated to lavish hotel accommodations, got to meet some players, and were given $1,000 to splurge in the city.

Oh, and the Ravens won the game easily to climb to 9-5 as they continue to chase a playoff position.

How did they get there? Through the Maryland Lottery Ravens second-chance promotion.

Their journey started in style with a luxury shuttle ride to Baltimore’s Penn Station, where they joined Ravens players, coaches, and staff on a chartered team train to New Jersey.

The winners mingled with defensive tackle Travis Jones, linebacker Tavius Robinson, and offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten, who stopped by for photos and conversation during lunch.

After settling into their five-star New York City hotel, the winners explored the city before rejoining the team on Sunday morning for a police-escorted bus ride to MetLife Stadium.

Pre-game sideline passes let them watch players warm up up-close, but the real highlight came on the field.

Then it was Lamar Jackson's turn.

The possible (probable?) MVP had a near perfect game, throwing for more touchdowns (five) than incompletions (four) and rushing for 65 more yards in a 35-14 pummeling of the ragtag Giants.

It was Jackson's sixth game in his career with at least five interceptions and no interceptions, putting him in rarified air with Drew Brees and Tom Brady, the only quarterbacks with more such games.

No others have more than three such performances.

Juan Garcia summed up the awe of the experience simply: “I will never forget this trip.”

There is still time for players to enter the Maryland Lottery Ravens second-chance promotion, with upcoming prizes that include:

$10,000 cash;

Upper-level season tickets for 2025 (plus a parking pass and $250 in Ravens Bucks);

Playoffs Pass for Cash On-field Experience (Each winner will receive $5,000 cash. If a home playoff game takes place, winners will also receive a pair of lower-level tickets and parking pass to a Ravens playoff game, a customized Ravens jersey, two pre-game hospitality passes and the opportunity to participate in an on-field activity to win more cash).

