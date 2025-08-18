Search Resumes For Missing Swimmer At Beaver Dam Swimming Club In Cockeysville (Updated)

At around 6 p.m. on Aug. 17, Baltimore County Fire and Rescue crews joined police after receiving reports of a missing person at the Cockeysville camp when a person got swept up in the water.

The initial search was suspended at around 9 p.m. on Sunday night, and resumed 12 hours later on Monday morning as they continue to search for the missing 36-year-old man.

Officials said crews are using handheld sonar, divers, and an underwater robot from Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

