Nearly three weeks after a man was gunned down in Baltimore, homicide detectives have arrested his accused killer.

Ronald Hall Jr., 48, was taken into custody without incident on May 28, 2025, in connection with the shooting death of Albert Manning, according to city police.

The fatal shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 11 in the 3500 block of 2nd Street. Officers responded to reports of gunfire and found Manning suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, detectives identified Hall as the suspect. He has since been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, and multiple handgun violations.

He was booked into the Central Booking Intake Facility.

