Rifle Recovered After Armed Carjacking, Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Baltimore: Police

The chaos began around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 19, when a 49-year-old man was approached by a person armed with a firearm in the 200 block of Washburn Avenue, according to Baltimore Police.

The suspect ordered the victim out of his Honda Civic, then fled the scene in the stolen car.

Roughly five hours later, shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries at South Hanover Street and West Cromwell Street, where they discovered the same stolen Honda had slammed into a tractor-trailer.

The man — believed to be the same suspect from the earlier carjacking — was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Inside the car, police say they found a firearm, later revealed to be a Del-Ton Inc. DTI-15 rifle chambered in 5.56mm, along with an extended magazine.

Inside the car, police recovered a firearm appearing to be a Del-Ton Inc. DTI-15 rifle chambered in 5.56mm, based on markings observed at the scene.

Charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking crime alerts in Baltimore as they happen? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.