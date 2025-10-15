According to the Baltimore County Police Department, 38-year-old Ricardo Sawyer used “various methods” to approach victims and potential victims, including in-person encounters and online outreach through social media.

Detectives began investigating over the summer after learning about several minors believed to have been trafficked locally.

Police said Sawyer tried to get creative in an apparent effort to recruit his victims.

“Over the summer, detectives of the Baltimore County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit and Crimes Against Children Unit were made aware of several juvenile victims of local sex trafficking,” the department said.

“The suspect, 38-year-old Ricardo Sawyer, had used various methods to approach victims and potential victims in-person and through social media, including handing out pamphlets and business cards.”

While several victims have been identified, investigators believe there may be more who have not yet come forward.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit.

