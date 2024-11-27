Repeat Offender Arrested For Midday Murder In Baltimore, Police Say

The incident happened shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 19, near the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue, where police responded to reports of gunfire.

His victim was later identified as 40-year-old Marcus Holloway, and a second man was also injured in the shooting. King fled before officers arrived.

Investigators noted that King, a repeat offender with a history of weapons and other violent offenses, allegedly pulled the trigger during a dispute, police said.

King was identified as a suspect and he was arrested a home in Woodlawn earlier this month

Charges against the suspect include:

First- and second-degree murder;

Attempted first- and second-degree attempted murder;

Assault;

Multiple handgun offenses.

He's being held without bail.

