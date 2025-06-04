Ravens Star Justin Tucker Puts $3.2M Maryland Home On Market After Release Over Scandal

The embattled special teams star has reportedly listed his 6,480-square-foot Owings Mills home for sale for $3.2 million.

It features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to the listing. The property’s HOA fees are $1,874 per year, and real estate taxes are $18,152 annually, the listing states.

The exterior includes a grilling area, an outdoor pool with multiple seating areas and a converted patio with an outdoor fireplace.

"Absolute perfection in Worthington Green," the listing states. "Pristine modern home that feels like you've just stepped into new construction. Coming soon!"

Tucker — the most accurate kicker in NFL history — was released earlier this year after more than a dozen massage therapists from several area spas accused him of improper conduct more than a decade ago.

He has denied any wrongdoing, but it didn't stop the Ravens from picking kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round of the NFL Draft in April.

"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," Ravens Executive Vice President and General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement.

"Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker."

The 35-year-old holds several Ravens records, including the most field goals for the team, and his 66-yard game-winning kick against the Detroit Lions remains the longest field goal in history.

"Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history," DeCosta added.

"His reliability, focus, drive, resilience, and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade."

Tucker previously denied any wrongdoing.

"I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider," Tucker's previous statement read, in part. "These claims are simply not true.

"I have spent countless hours replaying every interaction I have had with bodywork professionals over the last thirteen years," he said earlier this year. "I can assure whoever is reading this that I have never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever."

Tucker had been the Ravens' kicker since 2012, making the roster as an undrafted free agent from Texas.

