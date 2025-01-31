Owings Mills resident Quwan Gordon, 48, was arrested in connection to a midday shooting last summer after firing at another driver during an incident.

On Friday, Jan. 31, officials said that Gordon has been convicted of attempted murder, first-degree assault, and related weapons offenses following a three-day trial.

He remains detained at the Baltimore County Detention Center on related narcotics and weapons charges.

“The hard work, dedication and persistence demonstrated by investigators of the Maryland State Police went beyond the initial on-scene investigation and were key in securing a conviction of the individual responsible for a violent confrontation on our highway that could have resulted in a fatality,” Col Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said.

Police say that on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, troopers were called to a stretch of the interstate when victims reported that they were shot at during a road rage dispute with another driver in a white Volkswagen.

A truck driver in the area witnessed the incident, captured a photo of the vehicle and reported the incident to police.

Upon arrival, investigators determined that the vehicle was shot through the passenger compartment, and projectiles were recovered at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The Volkswagen in question was later identified, leading state police to Gordon, resulting in the seizure of felony amounts of suspected MDMA, fentanyl, and a loaded handgun in his Baltimore County home.

Investigators noted that Gordon is prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions. He was initially charged with drug and weapon offenses.

“Over the past few years, in our jurisdiction, we have seen an uptick in road rage incidents where guns have been used to victimize others,” Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson said. “This is a deep concern for the prosecutors of the state and the community at large."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.