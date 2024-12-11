Popular Baltimore Mexican Restaurant Nacho Mama's Closing After 30 Years

The McCusker family, a cherished part of the region for decades, announced this week that both restaurants will serve their final meals on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025.

“Although this decision has not been easy for us, our family is grateful to our community that we have been blessed to serve for over three decades,” they wrote in a letter to the community.

Jackie McCusker, wife of the late founder Patrick “Scunny” McCusker, reflected on the restaurant’s unique beginnings: “When my late husband and partner decided to open Nacho Mama’s, he liked to blame his decision on this witty phrase: ‘An Irishman decides to open a Mexican restaurant in a Polish neighborhood’... and the rest is history.”

While the Canton and Towson kitchens prepare to fire down for good, Mama's Restaurant Group is excited for the future of their other ventures, including Mama’s on the Half Shell in Canton and Owings Mills, which will remain open, continuing the family’s legacy of "love and dedication to the community."

The announcement sparked an outpouring of memories and gratitude on social media.

“From the moment I walked into Nacho Mama’s and met Scunny, it felt like home,” a longtime friend and former waitress shared. “I have so many memories, and they would take forever to post here, but all of them are cherished.”

One patron fondly recalled Nacho Mama’s as the first restaurant they brought their young children to, while another celebrated it as the source of the “best food they’ve ever had.”

“What an experience you brought to Baltimore,” another admirer wrote. “You’ve touched so many lives and given us so many great memories. So proud of all you do ... Can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Until it shutters its doors for good next month, Nacho Mama's will maintain its regular schedule, including its popular "bottomless brunch" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

"It truly has been our pleasure to serve you and welcome you into our home," the family added. "We hope that you will visit us one last time for our famous hubcap margarita or a Natty Boh or to share a meal from our special Maryland-Mex menu.

“Thank you, Baltimore, for giving us the ride of a lifetime.

“Our memories will continue to live on, as we remember the laughter shared and the memories made.”

