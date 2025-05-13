Police Shootout In Baltimore Leaves Armed Suspect Dead: New Details Released

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General confirmed it is investigating after a man armed with a gun was shot and killed by Baltimore Police officers on Monday, May 12, in the 4600 block of York Road.

The shooting happened around 1:25 p.m., officials said.

According to the preliminary investigation, officers approached the man, who ran from the scene. Three officers chased him on foot, while another officer followed him in a car, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

During the chase, officials said the man displayed a gun. Officers gave verbal commands, but the man did not comply, according to the investigation.

Police said the chase ended with an exchange of gunfire between officers and the suspect. The man was shot and wounded, and officers provided medical aid until EMS arrived.

The man was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, officials said.

A semiautomatic gun with an extended magazine was recovered near the man, according to investigators. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The Independent Investigations Division will release the names of the man and the officer within two business days, unless the timeline is extended under their protocol, officials said.

Officials confirmed that the officers were wearing body cameras, which recorded the incident. The video will be released in accordance with Baltimore Police and IID policies, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

