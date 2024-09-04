Fair 75°

Police Attempting To Locate Parents Of Non-Verbal Child In Baltimore

Recognize him? 

Recognize him?

 Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department
Zak Failla
The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to locate the parents or guardians of a non-verbal child who was found running around unsupervised on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that he was located in the 1600 block of Cliftview Avenue. He is believed to be between the ages of 3 and 6. 

When he was found, the child was wearing a oversized light gray shoes, light grey shorts, and a light blue shirt with images of dinosaurs on it that also read "Dino Skate Club, Ride On!"

According to police, the child has short, dark brown locs, and will be placed in the care of Child Protective Services.

Anyone with information regarding the boy or his guardians has been asked to contact investigators at the department by calling (410) 396-2433.

