Owings Mills resident Quwan Gordon, 48, was arrested in connection to a midday shooting last week after firing at another driver during an incident that played out last week, authorities announced on Saturday morning.

Police say that on Monday, Aug. 12, troopers were called to a stretch of the interstate when victims reported that they were shot at during a road rage dispute with another driver in a white Volkswagen.

Upon arrival, investigators determined that the vehicle was shot through the passenger compartment, and projectiles were recovered at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The Volkswagen in question was later identified, leading state police to Gordon, resulting in the seizure of felony amounts of suspected MDMA, fentanyl, and a loaded handgun in his Baltimore County home.

Investigators noted that Gordon is prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions. He was initially charged with drug and weapon offenses.

During the probe into Gordon, it was determined that he was allegedly also responsible for the road rage shooting on I-95, leading to additional charges.

Gordon was charged with attempted murder, use of a gun in the commission of a felony, and other related offenses.

He's being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

