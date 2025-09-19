Overturned Tractor-Trailer Shuts Down I-895 In Baltimore, Backs Up Traffic

Shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 19, the Maryland Transportation Authority reported that the northbound lanes of the interstate were closed due to the crash, which was reported just past the Pulaski Highway exit.

Video showed the truck overturning as the driver attempted to navigate the turn from the on-ramp.

Traffic was reopened before 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon after crews cleared the scene.

No injuries were initially reported.

