Luis Guevara, a 19-year-old infielder from Venezuela, died from injuries he suffered in a jet ski crash on Sunday, June 15, near Lido Key in Sarasota, according to Minor League Baseball and the Orioles.

Two jet skis reportedly collided head-on in the waters off the barrier island.

Guevara was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. The team postponed its Florida Complex League games on Monday and Tuesday in the wake of the incident.

“This was Luis’s first season playing in the US, and he made an impact quickly,” Orioles Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias said in a statement Wednesday, June 18.

“Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates, and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time.”

Guevara, originally from Tinaco, Venezuela, signed with the Orioles in 2023 as an international free agent. He played his first two seasons with the Dominican Summer League (DSL) Orioles before joining the club stateside.

In 2024, he appeared in 30 total games: 24 with Single-A Delmarva, four with the FCL Orioles, and two with Double-A Chesapeake.

He was remembered by teammates and fans as a hardworking, humble player with a promising future in the organization.

The Orioles have not announced memorial plans. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the fatal collision.

