One Killed, One Hospitalized In Double Shooting Near Parkville School, Police Say

Romy Bogier has been identified by police as the person who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon near the White Oak School in Parkville.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, at around 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 2, officers from the Towson Precinct were called to the 8400 block of Leefield Road, where they found Bogier with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that a second man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed non-life-threatening injuries.

No details about a possible suspect have been released by the police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.