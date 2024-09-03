Fair 68°

One Killed, One Hospitalized In Double Shooting Near Parkville School, Police Say

A 43-year-old man was killed and a second hospitalized in Baltimore County following a midday shooting not far from an area elementary school. 

White Oak School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Romy Bogier has been identified by police as the person who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon near the White Oak School in Parkville.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, at around 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 2, officers from the Towson Precinct were called to the 8400 block of Leefield Road, where they found Bogier with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that a second man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed non-life-threatening injuries.

No details about a possible suspect have been released by the police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

