One Killed, Nine Injured In Mass Baltimore County Shooting (Developing)

First responders were called at around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 to the 8500 block of Lock Raven Boulevard in Towson to investigate a reported shooting with multiple people down and rushed to area hospitals.

Later on Tuesday night, officials confirmed that one person has died, and nearly a dozen others were injured during the act of violence. The shooting led to road closures in the area as local and county police probed the incident.

Officials stressed that the shooting was "intentional and targeted" and there was not an ongoing threat to the community.

The shooting led to road closures in the area as local and county police investigated. No details about a possible shooter or motive have been released.

More information is expected to be provided as the probe into the shooting continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.