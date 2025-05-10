Olivia and Liam have once again taken the top spots as America’s most popular baby names, according to a new report released by the Social Security Administration (SSA) just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

The SSA dropped its 2024 Most Popular Baby Names list on Friday, May 9, based on official Social Security card applications from the past year.

The agency has released the rankings every year since 1997, making it one of the most-watched baby name lists in the country.

For the sixth straight year, families chose Olivia and Liam in 2024, which were both followed by Emma and Noah again in the second slot.

These were the top 10 baby names in 2024, according to the SSA:

Girls:

Olivia;

Emma;

Charlotte;

Amelia;

Sophia;

Mia;

Isabella;

Ava;

Evelyn;

Luna.

Boys:

Liam;

Noah;

Oliver;

James;

Elijah;

Mateo;

Lucas;

Henry;

Theodore;

Benjamin.

Mateo broke into the top 10 for the first time ever, ending Alexander’s 14-year streak.

The SSA also revealed the fastest-rising names of the year with Kaeli making the biggest jump for girls, up 1,692 spots, while Izael surged 1,419 spots for boys.

The SSA said the list is more than just pop culture trivia — it’s based on real-time data collected from parents filing for their child’s Social Security number, making it the most accurate source of national baby name trends.

The agency also uses the annual list to highlight the importance of applying for a Social Security number at birth, which helps families access services, open bank accounts, and more.

