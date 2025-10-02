State’s Attorney Ivan Bates announced this week that his Homicide Unit completed its review of the Nov. 8, 2024, crash that killed 46-year-old Timothy Cartwell in an alley off the 1600 block of N. Monroe Street.

Bates said DPW’s “gross negligence” prevented his office from pursuing the case, calling it "tainted."

According to investigators, a DPW supervisor arrived at the scene and told the driver he was allowed to leave before police responded.

The driver was not tested for alcohol until nearly seven hours after the incident, on an outdated breathalyzer device unlikely to be accepted in court.

The review also found that Cartwell had not been trained on DPW’s own safety protocols for alley trash collection.

“Due to DPW’s actions, we do not have the evidence we would need to adequately investigate and determine if the driver’s actions meet the legal thresholds of criminally negligent manslaughter or grossly negligent manslaughter," Bates said.

“It is evident that DPW Solid Waste employees have not received proper training on how to stay safe while performing these duties," he continued.

"Additionally, missteps in the investigation by DPW hindered any potential legal efforts to determine if the driver was impaired. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Mr. Cartwell’s family and friends during this extremely challenging time.”

Cartwell, a 20-year veteran with DPW, was the senior employee on the truck that day, officials said.

Investigators determined the alley where he was working had just 7.2 inches of clearance on each side of the garbage truck when centered. The driver even had to turn the side mirrors inward to avoid scraping the building.

Cartwell suffered pelvic fractures and life-threatening injuries after collapsing between the truck and a fence.

Surveillance footage showed the truck moving slowly through the alley as Cartwell and another worker loaded trash. The operator honked to clear bins from its path. Moments later, Cartwell collapsed.

Witnesses reported the driver became agitated, repeating “I quit, I quit.” Against DPW policy, he was allowed to leave the scene in a Lyft.

The Lyft driver later told investigators the man was on his phone and upset, saying, “I’m done with this job, I’m going to quit.” He was dropped off at the DPW lot, where he retrieved his personal car before heading to Shock Trauma and later to a police station.

The driver declined to provide a statement to police. He eventually submitted to drug and alcohol testing at Mercy Medical Center at 5:50 p.m., more than seven hours after the first 911 call at 10:20 a.m.

Bates said the failure to preserve the scene, allow the driver to leave, and delay in testing undermined the investigation.

