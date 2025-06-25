New Police Shooting Reported In Baltimore Days After Fatal Encounter (Developing)

Police were called to an incident in the 2700 block of Mosher Street at around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, where there was a reported shooting.

Bilal Yusuf-Muhammad Abdullah Jr., 36, of Baltimore, was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with police near Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street on the night of Tuesday, June 17, according to the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

New details about the latest shooting are expected to be released by the Baltimore Police Department on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.