New Info Released Following Fatal Mass Towson Shooting (Updated)

During an update on Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed that 26-year-old Charles Graham, Jr. was killed in the incident and nine others between the ages of 14 and 27 suffered various injuries.

First responders were called at around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 to the 8500 block of Lock Raven Boulevard in Towson to investigate a reported shooting with multiple people down and rushed to area hospitals.

Later on Tuesday night, officials confirmed that one person has died, and nearly a dozen others were injured during the act of violence. The shooting led to road closures in the area as local and county police probed the incident.

"Preliminarily detectives believe that all of the known victims were traveling together in the vehicle that crashed at the scene of the shooting Tuesday evening," investigators said.

One person has since been released from the hospital. Eight are still being treated and evaluated.

The mass shooting is believed to have been an isolated incident. It remains under investigation.

"We want to extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those impacted by the mass shooting in Towson last night," Del. Nick Allen stated.

"Our community is shaken. As we begin to understand more of the incident, we must come together as a community to support one another.

This is still a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.