According to the Baltimore Police Department, Nasaiah Bryan, 20, of Baltimore, was arrested for the Oct. 1 murder of 31-year-old Oshay Khalil Smith.

The shooting happened around 1:11 p.m. in the 2500 block of Maisel Court, where officers found Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead by medical staff, investigators said.

Police said Bryan turned himself in at Baltimore Police Headquarters on Friday, Oct. 31, nearly one month after the fatal shooting.

He was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder, according to officials.

The Southern District Homicide Unit continues to lead the investigation.

