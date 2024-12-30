Fair 59°

Murder Suspect Apprehended, 29-Year-Old Victim Identified By Police In Baltimore

A Baltimore man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month in the city’s Southwest District, authorities announced.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department
Zak Failla
Tracy Jeter, 42, is accused of killing 29-year-old Travon Benson on Saturday, Dec. 14 in the 200 block of North Payson Street.

Officers responded to the area shortly before 8:15 p.m. that night after a ShotSpotter alert and found Benson suffering from gunshot wounds. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Following an investigation, homicide detectives identified Jeter as the suspect. 

He was arrested without incident and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he is being held without bail after being officially charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

