‘Multiple Criminal Indicators’ Lead To Gun, Drug Bust On I-695 In Baltimore: MSP

Troopers pulled over a Mazda 6 around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, on the outer loop of I-695 near Dulaney Valley Road for a "Move Over law" violation and a busted headlight, according to police.

While speaking with the occupants, a trooper from the Golden Ring Barrack “observed multiple criminal indicators,” which led to a search of the car, state police said.

That search turned up two loaded handguns, including one reported lost in 2024 out of Baltimore County. The other had no record in Maryland, investigators said.

The three arrested were identified as:

Brandon Darrell Thomas Jr., 20, of Middle River;

Keshon Terrance Greene, 18, of Middle River;

De’Sean Devontay Thornton, 19, of Baltimore.

All three are charged with:

CDS possession with intent to distribute;

Loaded handgun on person;

Loaded handgun in vehicle;

Possession of a firearm as a minor;

Other gun-related charges.

Each is prohibited from possessing a firearm under age 21, state police said. All three are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.