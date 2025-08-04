Fair

SHARE

‘Multiple Criminal Indicators’ Lead To Gun, Drug Bust On I-695 In Baltimore: MSP

Three men are behind bars after Maryland State Police say they were caught with two loaded guns — including one reported missing last year — during a traffic stop in Baltimore County.

The recovered drugs and weapons in Maryland.

The recovered drugs and weapons in Maryland.

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Troopers pulled over a Mazda 6 around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, on the outer loop of I-695 near Dulaney Valley Road for a "Move Over law" violation and a busted headlight, according to police.

While speaking with the occupants, a trooper from the Golden Ring Barrack “observed multiple criminal indicators,” which led to a search of the car, state police said.

That search turned up two loaded handguns, including one reported lost in 2024 out of Baltimore County. The other had no record in Maryland, investigators said.

The three arrested were identified as:

  • Brandon Darrell Thomas Jr., 20, of Middle River;
  • Keshon Terrance Greene, 18, of Middle River;
  • De’Sean Devontay Thornton, 19, of Baltimore.

All three are charged with:

  • CDS possession with intent to distribute;
  • Loaded handgun on person;
  • Loaded handgun in vehicle;
  • Possession of a firearm as a minor;
  • Other gun-related charges.

Each is prohibited from possessing a firearm under age 21, state police said. All three are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE