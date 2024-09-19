More Than 660K Mail-In Ballots Sent To Maryland Voters Ahead Of Presidential Election

The Maryland Board of Elections issued an alert on Thursday afternoon advising residents that the first phase of the 2024 General Election mail-in ballots are being sent to registered voters who requested them.

In all, more than 578,000 ballots are being mailed and approximately 91,000 are being delivered through the web beginning on Friday, Sept. 20.

Ballots delivered by mail are expected to be received within five business days, officials said.

This marks just the first wave of mail-in ballots, according to the Board of Elections, and voters can continue to make requests through late October, which must be received - not just mailed - no later than Tuesday, Oct.29.

Officials also announced that 286 ballot drop boxes have been installed throughout the state's counties and City of Baltimore for voters' convenience. Those using drop boxes may submit their completed mail-in ballot at any bod in their county through 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Casting a mail-in ballot is one of three ways to vote in Maryland's Presidential General Election, they added. Voters may also utilize early voting or cast their vote on Election Day.

"Mail-in ballots are a convenient and secure way to cast your vote in the upcoming election," State Administrator Jared DeMarinis said. "Marylanders who want to cast a mail-in ballot should submit their request as soon as possible and have a plan to cast their ballot either by secure drop box or the US Postal Service.

"Voters with questions about their voting options should contact the (Board of Elections) or follow us on social media as their trusted source of election information."

