The Baltimore County Police Department said detectives with its Crimes Against Children Unit — working with the FBI Baltimore Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force — launched the investigation in September 2025.

Investigators say 28-year-old Miracle Elendu, of Baltimore, solicited, recruited, raped, and trafficked several female juveniles across the region.

Police said Elendu is a registered sex offender and that the investigation uncovered disturbing acts of juvenile sex trafficking.

Due to how he initially made contact with victims, detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit.

Elendu is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said.

