Midday Baltimore Quadruple Shooting: Three In Custody, Police Say

The latest to be apprehended are Sha’Bria Destiny McCleod, 24, and Deshawn Gwaltney, 24.

According to Baltimore Police, the pair was taken into custody in connection to the March 29 shooting on Venable Avenue that sent four to the hospital.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, when officers from the Northern District responded to reports of gunfire in the 400 block of Venable Avenue.

Police found three victims at the scene — an 18-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, and a 60-year-old man — all suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 57-year-old woman later walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound also believed to be from the same incident.

All four victims survived.

McCleod is charged with conspiracy, while Gwaltney faces attempted first-degree murder charges, police said. Both are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Central Booking.

The first arrest in the case was made on April 23, when police apprehended 21-year-old Baltimore resident Broderick Young.

He was booked into the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.