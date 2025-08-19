Michael Randle, 36, went missing after struggling and going underwater in Cockeysville at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17.

On Tuesday, Aug. 19, officials confirmed that Randle's body has been located after an extensive two-day search.

Officials said crews used handheld sonar, divers, and an underwater robot from Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

The discovery of Randle's body ends the near 48-hour search for the swimmer.

