Michael Randle's Body Found At Beaver Dam Swim Club Quarry

The body of the man who went missing at the Beaver Dam Swimming Club in Baltimore County over the weekend has been located, according to officials.

The water rescue in Baltimore reached its conclusion on Tuesday after two days.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department
The search at the Beaver Dam Swimming Club in Baltimore County is ongoing.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
Zak Failla
Michael Randle, 36, went missing after struggling and going underwater in Cockeysville at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17. 

On Tuesday, Aug. 19, officials confirmed that Randle's body has been located after an extensive two-day search.

Officials said crews used handheld sonar, divers, and an underwater robot from Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

The discovery of Randle's body ends the near 48-hour search for the swimmer. 

