Baltimore resident Anne Everton, 43, has been identified by state police as the person killed in a three-vehicle crash involving the SUV, a Mercedes, and a 2015 Ford Transit van.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, troopers were called to investigate a multi-vehicle collision in the northbound lanes of the interstate in Schroon Lake.

According to state police, a trooper in a marked Chevy Tahoe stopped a Mercedes driven by James Shinn, with passenger Mayne Hackett, for traffic violations on I-87 — setting off a chain of events that led to Everton’s death.

Brian Danioski, 58, also of Baltimore, was heading down the interstate, police say, when he rear-ended the state police vehicle — which had its lights and sirens activated — setting off the crash.

The occupants of the Mercedes were unharmed, though their vehicle sustained minor damage. The trooper and Danioski were both taken to Glens Falls Hospital.

Everton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by New York State Police.

