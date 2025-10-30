Maryland State Sen. Dalya Attar Charged With Extortion, Conspiracy Charges: Reports

Sen. Dalya Attar, her brother, and a Baltimore City police officer are facing a federal indictment, according to multiple reports, after court documents were released on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley spoke to reporters about the officer on Friday, confirming that he has been suspended since 2022 amid the investigation into the allegations surrounding Attar.

"He has not had police powers since 2022," he said. "We're going to cooperate completely with the indictment... We don't know exactly what's in it because it was a sealed indictment."

"Whatever they need us to do, we will help."

It is alleged that Attar recorded and tracked political rivals and threatened to release incriminating details if they spoke out against her.

Attar graduated from the University of Baltimore and joined the Maryland House of Delegates in January 2019.

She took over in the Senate earlier this year when then-state Sen. Jill Carter resigned to assume a different position.

Senate President Bill Ferguson's office issued a statement on Thursday after news of the indictment surfaced.

"This is the first we have been made aware of Sen. Dalya Attar's arrest and we don't have any additional information to provide at this time," officials said in a statement.

"The Senate of Maryland holds its members to the highest ethical standards as we serve our constituents, and we will continue to do so as we learn more about the alleged facts in the indictment."

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

