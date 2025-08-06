Maryland Musician, Father Awakens After Sudden Collapse, Spends Weeks In ICU

But on the morning of June 3, everything changed for the Maryland family.

Loved ones rallying around the family say that morning, Anderson suffered a "sudden cardiovascular episode” that left him unresponsive at home", where his family found him and performed life-saving efforts.

Anderson would go on to spend the next six weeks in the ICU, sedated and “fighting for his life,” organizers of a fundraiser said.

He is now awake and beginning to speak. But the family says the journey ahead is just beginning.

“Paul is a beloved family friend and former coworker who has always brought energy, compassion, and music into people's lives,” a GoFundMe campaign set up by family friend Angela Gaude said. “He lights up every room.”

His wife, Martha, and children — Sophie, Sam, and Peter — have been by his side every step of the way, she said. “The family’s world was turned upside down the morning they found Paul unresponsive.

“The emotional toll has been immense, and the family is still reeling from the trauma while holding onto hope for Paul’s full recovery.”

As the sole financial provider for the family, Anderson's absence has placed enormous strain on their ability to cover both daily expenses and the growing costs of rehabilitation and medical care, Gaude said.

In response, friends, family, and fellow musicians have stepped in to help.

A message from local band The Dirty Vacant called Paul their “brother and drummer extraordinaire,” and noted that while he is improving day by day, “he and his lovely family have a very long road ahead before arriving at the new normal.”

“Needless to say, the costs are monumental,” their post reads, adding that a benefit event is being planned for late September, with other musicians and promoters invited to take part.

“Paul is still with us and is improving a little bit each day,” The artists added. “Stay tuned… and let’s put the awesome talent embodied in our local scene to a really important cause.”

Katharine Anne Armero added that while the last two months “have been a devastating blow,” the Anderson family has shown incredible strength. “Any and all help is appreciated, and we will continue to update on in-person events,” she wrote. “We love you, Paul Anderson!!”

Tony Waddy, who has known Paul since they were five years old, called him “my best bud,” “my first bandmate,” and “Best Man at my wedding.”

“Paul had a significant health scare back in June and is still fighting very hard to recover,” Waddy wrote. “He still has quite a lot to conquer, so please consider contributing to this GoFundMe to help him and his family as they try to bounce back.”

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"Every contribution will help ease their financial burden and allow them to focus on what matters most: Paul’s healing and the well-being of their family," Gaude continued. "Your kindness and generosity mean the world to them as they navigate the long road ahead."

