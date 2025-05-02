Maryland Mom, Nurse Partially Paralyzed Giving Birth To ‘Perfect’ Baby Girl

After years of hoping, trying, and enduring the challenges of IVF, Sarah Park finally gave birth to her "absolutely perfect" daughter, Ellie.

But just as her family’s dream came true, a nightmare no one could have foreseen began.

The beloved nurse practitioner in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at the University of Maryland Medical Center, suddenly lost all movement and sensation in her legs during what was supposed to be a routine epidural ahead of childbirth, according to her coworkers.

Despite the emergency C-section that safely delivered Ellie, Park remained unable to move, they said.

Doctors have not been able to give a clear diagnosis, and more than a week later, she remains hospitalized—paralyzed in both legs, facing a long and uncertain road to recovery.

Park has undergone MRIs, high-dose steroids, IVIG, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, but doctors are still working through possibilities that may include Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a spinal cord injury, or transverse myelitis, her coworkers noted.

Instead of heading home to enjoy time with her new family, Park is now preparing to enter acute inpatient rehab, where she’ll begin the next phase of her fight.

Now, Park’s coworkers at UMMC are doing just that.

"As Sarah and James navigate this overwhelming and uncertain time—adjusting to a new life as parents while facing the challenges of recovery—we want to rally around them with love and support," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign wrote.

The campaign organized by her SICU team has raised more than $40,000 in two days to help cover rehab, medical costs, and new life needs as the family adjusts to a drastically different future.

The campaign quickly surpassed its original goal of $25,000 in less than 24 hours and is still climbing.

“Sarah and James have given so much to others—and now it’s our turn to give back to them,” wrote organizer Megan Wanzer.

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the support you all have shown for Sarah," she continued. "Thank you so much for your kindness and generosity."

