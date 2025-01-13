Maryland Man Who Withheld Drugs From 'Dopesick' Women Forced Into Prostitution Gets Prison Time

William O’Neil Murray III pleaded guilty in August 2024 to sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion over the course of several months in several states.

On Monday, Jan. 13, Murray was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison and also ordered to pay his victims nearly $95,000 in restitution.

“This sentencing is a powerful reminder that the FBI Richmond team will tirelessly work to free victims of sex trafficking and bring to justice those who seek to exploit their vulnerabilities for personal gain,” Stanley Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division said in a statement.

“I commend our team and partners on the I-81 Human Trafficking Task Force who investigated these heinous crimes here in Virginia and along the east coast.

According to court documents, between December 2021 and July 2022, Murray was involved in the multi-state sex trafficking operation, using women he would coerce by using their drug dependency to control them, as he was their dealer.

"Murray controlled his victims’ narcotics use, not allowing them to obtain drugs from anyone but himself, therefore taking complete control of each victim’s drug dependency," prosecutors said.

Murray would withhold drugs from his victims if they did not follow his directions or engage in commercial sex for him, they added.

The victims described becoming "dopesick," officials said, when the drugs were withheld, and Murray would be the only thing standing between them and a possible withdrawal.

"Murray knew that withholding drugs from the victims would have a coercive effect and incentivize them to obey him," prosecutors added.

During the operation, court documents state that Murray managed every aspect of the commercial sex deals, using various websites to set up dates with customers, set the prices, booked the hotel rooms, and took his victims to the dates, all in exchange for cash.

The criminal activities were reported in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia, New York, New Jersey, and Florida.

"Murray maintained strict control over his victims’ activities including requiring them to stay in communication with him while they completed their commercial sex 'dates,'" prosecutors continued.

"Victims were not allowed to go anywhere without Murray’s permission and were punished if they did so."

“The fight against human trafficking is a cornerstone of the Department of Justice,” acting US Attorney Zachary Lee said on Monday. “Every day the men and women who investigate and prosecute these cases fight to protect those who are victims of these heinous crimes.

"I am grateful to the FBI, Virginia State Police, and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office for bringing this matter to justice.”

