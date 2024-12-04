Maryland Man Who Abused Dozens Of Dogs In 'Deplorable' Conditions Learns Fate In Court

Robert Conley, who pleaded guilty to 42 counts of animal cruelty, will serve three years of supervised probation and is banned from owning animals, a judge ordered.

The Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control officers uncovered the abuse during a raid at Conley's home on Pembridge Avenue in May, where dogs were found in appalling conditions, officials said.

Deputies noted a strong ammonia odor inside the house that caused burning sensations in their noses and eyes, and they found dogs reportedly confined in feces-filled crates on multiple levels of the home.

"(Conley) demonstrated a complete disregard for the well-being of innocent creatures," State's Attorney's Ivan Bates said. "This plea and the substantial restitution ordered underscores our commitment to holding those who harm animals accountable"

The dogs were transported to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS), where they received medical care and were later adopted or placed in foster homes.

“Our office will not tolerate the abuse of animals in this city," Baltimore City Sheriff Samuel L. Cogen said. "This case demonstrates the power of swift action and collaboration with the State’s Attorney’s Office.”

The court also ordered Conley to consent to random animal control inspections to ensure he does not have animals in his possession.

“This case shows the incredible impact of a community coming together for animals in need,” BARCS founder Jennifer Brause said, thanking donors and adopters who supported the shelter's efforts.

