Maryland Mail Mayhem: USPS Letter Carrier Stabbed On Route In Baltimore, Officials Say

Jamie Paul Taylor, 47, was charged with assaulting a federal employee after a violent encounter on Strickland Street in Baltimore on June 11, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

The feds say Taylor "assaulted a United States Postal Service letter carrier who was engaged in performing official duties"—and he did it with a knife.

According to the indictment, Taylor accused the victim of not being a real USPS worker, then went inside his home, came back out with a knife, and launched the attack.

The mailman suffered injuries to his finger and elbow while trying to escape the assault, officials said. Taylor then “threw the knife at the postal worker before the victim and witnesses subdued him.”

The case is being handled by the US Postal Inspection Service and the Baltimore Police Department. If convicted, Taylor faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

